Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $98.19

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $98.19 and last traded at $97.06, with a volume of 8634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.94.
Givaudan Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.72 and a 200 day moving average of $89.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
About Givaudan
Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.
