Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $98.19

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $98.19 and last traded at $97.06, with a volume of 8634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.94.

Givaudan Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.72 and a 200 day moving average of $89.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

About Givaudan

(Get Free Report)

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.