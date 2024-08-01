Global Financial Private Client LLC Purchases 153 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,087,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,230,273. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $91.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.81 and its 200-day moving average is $69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

