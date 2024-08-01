Global Financial Private Client LLC Trims Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Global Financial Private Client LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 93,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 23,563 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,882 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,046,000. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 168,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,272. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.81. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $94.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.3053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

