Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52, Yahoo Finance reports. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Global Industrial Stock Down 2.6 %

Global Industrial stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.88. The stock had a trading volume of 177,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,372. Global Industrial has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

