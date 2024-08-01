Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.84

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.84 and last traded at $37.85, with a volume of 124306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.17.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

