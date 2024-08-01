Goldcliff Resource (CVE:GCN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Goldcliff Resource Co. (CVE:GCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 8001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.86, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

Goldcliff Resource Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of assets in Canada and the United States. It holds interest in Ainsworth, Panorama Ridge, Rand, Kettle Valley, and Aurora West Properties. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

