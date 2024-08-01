Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Sells 47,100 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,100 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Joint worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JYNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Joint by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Joint by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Joint by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JYNT traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.52. 11,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,671. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77. The Joint Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.17 million. Joint had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. On average, analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Joint from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

