GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,323,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 15,382,883 shares.The stock last traded at $55.80 and had previously closed at $47.10.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.67.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,343,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the first quarter worth $5,753,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the second quarter worth $7,518,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 551.9% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 60,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the second quarter worth $1,502,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Further Reading

