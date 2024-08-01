Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Down 7%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) fell 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.71. 969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

Gray Television Stock Down 7.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $857.56 million, a P/E ratio of -73.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.13%.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

About Gray Television

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently -266.67%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Featured Stories

