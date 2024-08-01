Greenlane Renewables (GRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Greenlane Renewables had a negative net margin of 51.16% and a negative return on equity of 75.09%. The company had revenue of C$18.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.20 million.

Greenlane Renewables Trading Down 9.1 %

TSE:GRN opened at C$0.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. Greenlane Renewables has a 52 week low of C$0.08 and a 52 week high of C$0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$15.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53, a P/E/G ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 2.44.

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. Its systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

