Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) Now Covered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.84% from the stock’s previous close.

GHI has been the subject of several other reports. Jonestrading decreased their price target on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 price target (down from $19.50) on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GHI opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $338.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $17.55.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 45.87% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. Research analysts predict that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 3.9% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $701,000. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

Featured Articles

