Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0084 per share by the bank on Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

AVAL stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

