Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $29.16

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.16, but opened at $27.51. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $26.16, with a volume of 2,382 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Simec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Grupo Simec Trading Down 8.1 %

Grupo Simec Company Profile

The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.29.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

