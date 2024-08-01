Guardian Capital Group (GCG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$62.50 million during the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 38.72%.

Shares of TSE GCG opened at C$43.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$119.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.12. Guardian Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$39.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$43.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.44%.

Several research firms recently commented on GCG. CIBC reduced their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

