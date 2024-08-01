Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $1.71 Million in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,345 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $920,662,000 after purchasing an additional 278,283 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 908,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,918,000 after purchasing an additional 27,490 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 596,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 517.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 555,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,911,000 after purchasing an additional 465,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE SSD traded down $8.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.22. 96,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,988. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.93 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.15.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.13). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $596.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $350,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

