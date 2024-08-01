Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in NMI were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in NMI by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 403,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at $2,987,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NMI by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 34,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at $20,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NMIH stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.16. 231,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,406. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $42.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average of $32.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.49 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.40% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William J. Leatherberry 44,725 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NMIH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NMIH

NMI Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.