Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.92

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.92 and last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 198690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on Hanmi Financial from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $106.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 291.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

