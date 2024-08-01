Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Posts Earnings Results

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 301.69% and a negative net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $731.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HA stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.79. 2,518,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,080. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74. The stock has a market cap of $663.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Hawaiian from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Hawaiian from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

