HC Wainwright Reiterates Neutral Rating for MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $3.76 on Thursday. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $235.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 53.60% and a negative return on equity of 98.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,953,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,751,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $90,528,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,574,000 after purchasing an additional 36,396 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 8,361.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,438,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,237 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,401,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,104,000 after purchasing an additional 598,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

