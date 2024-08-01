HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stake Reduced by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Breakout Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,894,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 929,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,661,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,481,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HDB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,795. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.81. The company has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $14.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.