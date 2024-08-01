Head to Head Analysis: Quaterra Resources (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) versus Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM)

Quaterra Resources (OTCMKTS:QTRRF – Get Free Report) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Quaterra Resources and Avino Silver & Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quaterra Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 2 0 3.00

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a consensus target price of $1.55, suggesting a potential upside of 43.52%. Given Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avino Silver & Gold Mines is more favorable than Quaterra Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Quaterra Resources has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Quaterra Resources and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quaterra Resources N/A -6.27% -6.15% Avino Silver & Gold Mines 3.21% 5.39% 4.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quaterra Resources and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quaterra Resources N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines $43.89 million 3.32 $540,000.00 N/A N/A

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Quaterra Resources.

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats Quaterra Resources on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quaterra Resources

Quaterra Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Groundhog and Quaterra’s Yerington Copper projects. The company was founded on May 11, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

