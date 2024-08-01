Head-To-Head Comparison: Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX) & Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Autonomix Medical and Motus GI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Autonomix Medical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autonomix Medical N/A N/A N/A Motus GI -3,239.75% -1,731.08% -115.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Autonomix Medical and Motus GI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autonomix Medical N/A N/A -$15.43 million N/A N/A Motus GI $320,000.00 1.26 -$12.87 million ($15.64) 0.00

Analyst Recommendations

Motus GI has higher revenue and earnings than Autonomix Medical.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Autonomix Medical and Motus GI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autonomix Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Motus GI 0 0 1 0 3.00

Motus GI has a consensus target price of $28.88, indicating a potential upside of 41,150.00%. Given Motus GI’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Autonomix Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.8% of Autonomix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Motus GI shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Motus GI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Motus GI beats Autonomix Medical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autonomix Medical

(Get Free Report)

Autonomix Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Motus GI

(Get Free Report)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp. and changed its name to Motus GI Holdings, Inc. in November 2016. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Autonomix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autonomix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.