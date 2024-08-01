Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,155,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 32,478 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Hecla Mining worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 27.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1,172.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 16,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Insider Transactions at Hecla Mining

In other news, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $121,728.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 607,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,556.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $150,412.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,182.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $121,728.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 607,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,556.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,105 shares of company stock worth $329,486 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 2.7 %

HL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,501,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,165,290. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

