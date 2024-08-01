Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Helios Technologies worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 703.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.41. 33,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.66.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

