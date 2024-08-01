Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) SVP Sells $925,713.63 in Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $925,713.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,047.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:HRI traded down $11.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.10. 376,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,699. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.05. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Herc by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $494,288,000 after acquiring an additional 38,798 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Herc by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 817,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,776,000 after acquiring an additional 169,886 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Herc by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,358 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in Herc by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 499,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,371,000 after acquiring an additional 45,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Herc by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 466,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,400,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Herc in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

