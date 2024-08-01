Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.49-9.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57. The company issued revenue guidance of ~2% yr/yr to ~$11.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.42 billion. Hershey also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -9.590 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSY. Argus cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Hershey from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.89.

NYSE HSY traded down $2.38 on Thursday, hitting $195.10. 512,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,867. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.84 and a 200-day moving average of $192.61. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.36. Hershey has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $235.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. Hershey’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,723.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $867,450 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

