Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

NYSE:HIW opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $31.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.31). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $204.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

