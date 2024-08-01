Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Down 13.6%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) shares fell 13.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.80 and last traded at $18.35. 18,645,717 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 7,513,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,939.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $3,755,093.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $3,755,093.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $47,353.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 780,847 shares of company stock worth $16,093,809. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at about $945,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 3,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 29.1% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.