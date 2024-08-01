HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Price Target Raised to $38.00

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $35.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.60. HomeTrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.06 million.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 867,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 239,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after buying an additional 168,469 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 116,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 75,789 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

