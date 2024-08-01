Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $116.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hope Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.15. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HOPE shares. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Insider Activity at Hope Bancorp

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $44,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,868.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $44,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,868.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $38,338.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,294,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,744,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Further Reading

