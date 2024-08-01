Horizen (ZEN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $152.00 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $152.00 million and approximately $21.84 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.95 or 0.00015554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00051732 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00040896 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,271,294 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

