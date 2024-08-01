Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance

Shares of HRZN stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.64. 406,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,028. The company has a market cap of $407.63 million, a P/E ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $13.73.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -314.28%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

