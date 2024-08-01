Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.00-4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion. Hub Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.750-2.050 EPS.

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of HUBG stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.20. The company had a trading volume of 620,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.13.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HUBG

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.