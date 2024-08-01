Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.00-4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion. Hub Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.750-2.050 EPS.
Shares of HUBG stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.20. The company had a trading volume of 620,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.13.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
