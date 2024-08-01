Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell updated its FY24 guidance to $16.20-16.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 16.200-16.500 EPS.

Hubbell Stock Up 3.5 %

Hubbell stock opened at $379.80 on Wednesday. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $248.37 and a 1-year high of $429.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.99.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBB. Barclays decreased their price target on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

