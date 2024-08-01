iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 15,714 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,216 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,714 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fortinet by 664.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,400,215,000 after buying an additional 30,542,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $203,501,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $120,746,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,284,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,344,000 after buying an additional 1,662,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,366,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,979,000 after buying an additional 944,161 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,203 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,048. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Fortinet Trading Down 1.4 %

Fortinet stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,347,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,106. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $77.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

