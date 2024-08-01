iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,843 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Wynn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GEHC traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.40. 3,560,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,139,183. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.76 and its 200-day moving average is $82.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

