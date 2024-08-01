iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 351 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $872,895,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 475.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 299,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,423,000 after acquiring an additional 247,378 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 711.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 152,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,915,000 after purchasing an additional 133,713 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 171,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,213,000 after purchasing an additional 126,266 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,646,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at $41,463,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at $41,463,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,441. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $775.00 target price (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Baird R W cut Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $749.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cintas

Cintas Stock Down 0.3 %

CTAS traded down $2.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $761.91. The stock had a trading volume of 450,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,641. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $474.74 and a one year high of $773.95. The company has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $711.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $667.69.

Cintas shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.