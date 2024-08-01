iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 44,736 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 44,736 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 334,461 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,281,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,253,071,059. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.38. 9,354,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,840,146. The company has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $71.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.10.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

