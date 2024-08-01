iA Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,162 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 20,556 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,193,438,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after buying an additional 3,255,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,886,073,000 after buying an additional 1,269,792 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 22,145.7% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,112,287 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $104,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,287 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,164,369 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $296,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,962,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,374,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $115.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

