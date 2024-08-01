iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.63.

Caterpillar Stock Down 4.3 %

CAT traded down $15.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $331.20. 3,747,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.07. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01. The stock has a market cap of $161.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,863 shares of company stock worth $8,837,714. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

