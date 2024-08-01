iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $567,000 Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 88.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,005 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $14.94 on Thursday, hitting $349.95. 1,216,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,143. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $345.33 and a one year high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $386.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.61.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

