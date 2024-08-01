iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $6.11 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,950,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 153,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,283,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at $13,306,133.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.53.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $5.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,259,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,413. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.71. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $145.50.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

