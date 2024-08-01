iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $7.14 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,438 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 18,299 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,111,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,860,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445,089 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 532,677 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $39,242,000 after acquiring an additional 38,526 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,786,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.12.

Shares of CTSH traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $76.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,667,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,237. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.87. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.14 and a fifty-two week high of $80.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

