iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $7.65 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $676,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,986,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,300 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Stock Up 1.3 %

CME traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.31. 1,860,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,907. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $190.70 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.99. The company has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CME Group

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.