iA Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,407 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 50,705 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 61,668 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 65,160 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 82,868 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $19,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $19.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $243.62. 4,004,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,236. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $167.21 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NXPI

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.