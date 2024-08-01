iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 889 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV stock traded down $2.77 on Thursday, reaching $189.16. 696,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,497. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.45. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $162.72 and a one year high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $274.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.27.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

