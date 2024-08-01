iA Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,437,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,668 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Analog Devices by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,991,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,215 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Analog Devices by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $1,225,227,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Analog Devices by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,155,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,019,726,000 after acquiring an additional 644,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

ADI stock traded down $12.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,402,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.72.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,642 shares of company stock valued at $8,510,743. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

