iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,034 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $11,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% during the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 655.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 186,216 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,745,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $9.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $249.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,117,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,419. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.60. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.59 and a twelve month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LULU. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $357.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.39.

About Lululemon Athletica



Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

