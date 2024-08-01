iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,350 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,727,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Entegris by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,085,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,988,000 after acquiring an additional 916,420 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $82,813,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Entegris by 1,626.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 354,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,822,000 after acquiring an additional 333,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 2,200.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 224,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,518,000 after acquiring an additional 214,510 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ENTG traded down $8.41 on Thursday, hitting $109.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,925,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,298. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.36 and its 200 day moving average is $131.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $147.57.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.43 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $624,323.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $624,323.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,921 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

