iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,957 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,957 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of SYF traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,317,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.14. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

